‘Only Murders in the Building’ shares Meryl Streep, Martin Short wedding throwback pics

Meryl Streep and Martin Short’s wedding from Only Murders in the Building season 4 finale

Only Murders in the Building shares a throwback to Meryl Streep and Martin Short’s on-set wedding season 4 finale.

“#BehindTheScenes of filming the wedding scene in 410. New York City, May 2024.,” read the caption on the show’s official Instagram post, shared on December 20.

In the photos, Streep, 75, and Short, 74, posed in front of a floral arch adorned with white and pink roses in the Arconia courtyard.

Streep looked elegant in a cream, floral-embellished gown, while Short donned a lavender suit with a cream vest, tie, and scarf. The carousel also featured detailed shots of the floral arrangements, a towering wedding cake, and Winnie, the beloved dog of Short’s character, Oliver.

Fans quickly reacted to the post, with one commenting, “U could have [told] me Meryl and Martin married, I would have believed.” Another added, “Wdym behind the scenes I’m convinced this happened.”

Short has played Oliver since the Hulu series premiered in 2021, starring alongside Steve Martin as Charles and Selena Gomez as Mabel.

Streep joined the cast in season 3 as Loretta, an actress and Oliver’s love interest. In season 4, the couple got engaged, culminating in their wedding during the finale.