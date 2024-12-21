Khloé Kardashian shares Christmas outfit twinning moment with Kris Jenner

Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner at Skims holiday party

Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner are twinning.

The daughter and mom unintentionally matched outfits at the Skims holiday party on Thursday night. The festive gathering took place at Casa Vega, a Mexican restaurant in Sherman Oaks, California.

The mother-daughter duo wore identical tailored minidresses from Kylie Jenner’s fashion brand, Khy, with Kris, 69, donning the look in warm white and Khloé, 40, choosing black.

To complete their coordinated looks, both paired the outfits with thigh-high boots.

Khloé shared the humorous coincidence on Instagram, posting a video lip-syncing to a viral clip from Keeping Up With the Kardashians where Kourtney Kardashian accuses Kris of copying her style.

“It’s just not cool that you copy me!” Khloé mouthed, while Kris replied, “OK, well I can’t return those.”

Captioning the post, Khloé wrote, “We didn’t plan this… We just showed up at the same holiday party like this, in our @khy.”

Kylie Jenner, 27, celebrated the twinning moment by sharing the video to her Instagram Story, writing, “my favorite people in @khy.” Kourtney Kardashian joined in on the fun, commenting, “Never cool to copy.”

The event also spotlighted the family’s brands.

A cocktail menu posted by Khloé featured drinks like the “Kylie Kringle,” “Holiday Koko,” “Kris Twist,” and “Skkny Marg,” all made with Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila.

The menu displayed logos for Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie’s Sprinter vodka soda, and SKKN by Kim.