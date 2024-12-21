Kate Winslet shares thoughts on ‘The Holiday’ movie getting itself a ‘sequel’

Kate Winslet on 'The Holiday’ sequel

Kate Winslet has weighed in on recent rumors about a possible sequel to The Holiday, clarifying that it has never been discussed.

“Honestly, it’s never come up,” Winslet told Deadline on Friday during an interview about her new film Lee. “I promise you.”

The buzz began when Winslet’s co-star Jude Law re-enacted his character’s iconic Mr. Napkin Head moment during a lunch with the film’s writer-director, Nancy Meyers.

Meyers shared the clip on Instagram, sparking fan speculation that a sequel was in the works.

Released in 2006, The Holiday featured Winslet as Iris, a book editor who swaps her English cottage with Amanda, a movie trailer editor played by Cameron Diaz. Amanda falls for Iris’s brother Graham, portrayed by Law, while Iris finds romance with Miles, played by Jack Black.

Although a sequel isn’t on the horizon, Winslet admitted she was surprised it hadn’t been considered.

“It’s the kind of film that probably would lend itself quite well to a sequel, but it has honestly never come up,” she said.

Law echoed a similar sentiment, telling ComicBook.com that the decision would depend on Nancy Meyers.

“That all lands in Nancy Meyers’ lap,” Law said. “She would only do it if it was a really robust idea.”