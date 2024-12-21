Music legend Phil Collins admits he’s still in 'shock' after retiring from music

Phil Collins is also widely known for his work on Disney soundtracks, including 'Tarzan'

Phil Collins is still coming to terms with life after stepping away from the spotlight.

In the new documentary Phil Collins: Drummer First, released on December 18, the music legend opened up about how retiring from drumming due to health issues in March 2022 has impacted him.

"It’s still kind of sinking in a bit," he shared in an interview for the film. "I’ve spent all my life playing drums. To suddenly not be able to do that is a shock."

Collins, 73, revealed that decades of drumming have taken a toll on his body, particularly his hands and legs. He explained, "If I can’t do what I did as well as I did it, I’d rather relax and not do anything. If I wake up one day and I can hold a pair of drumsticks, then I’ll have a crack at it."

Phil’s son Nic, who has stepped into his father’s drumming shoes for recent Genesis tours, provided additional perspective on the toll of a lifetime of performing.

"Musicians thought they were invincible," Nic said, noting his father’s 2015 neck surgery and ongoing struggles with drop-foot, which requires him to use a cane.

The documentary explores Phil’s career from his early days with the band Genesis to his solo success and Disney projects like Tarzan. It also highlights his transition from drumming to passing the baton to Nic.