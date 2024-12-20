Rihanna wraps up 2024 with 'surprising' update

Rihanna gets into Christmas spirit with surprising update

Rihanna is getting into her Christmas spirit as she gives a shoutout to all the 'snoccer moms' out there.

The Barbadian singer, who gave birth to her younger son Riot on August 23, 2023, took to her Instagram on Thursday, December 19.

Posting an inside glimpse into her Christmas preparations, the 36-year-old wrote in the caption, "In the spirit of Christmas, this one is for all the 'snoccer moms.'

The post featured Rihanna prepping a meal ahead of the holiday season, wearing a casual green striped tee with her hair blown out.

Fans thronged the comments section with heartwarming messages for the mother-of-two.

One fan commented, "Rihanna eats caviar like butter bro."

Another chimed in, adding, "I want whatever edibles they having."

Meanwhile, a third enthused, "These two been friends for sooo long I love this lol."

A fourth surprisingly added, "Woman so much stuff you never posted, a superbowl, a new record, the show in India...I know, you know."

The Diamonds hitmaker first embraced motherhood with the birth of her firstborn, RZA, in May 2022, whom she shares with A$AP Rocky.