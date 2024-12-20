Prince William's preparation to become King goes in vain

Prince William's preparations to become King goes in vain

Prince William, who is said to be preparing for his future royal role, won't become the King anytime soon as Palace insider has shared big news about King Charles III's future move.

The 76-year-old has no intention to abdicate to his eldest son Prince William as he is all set to continue his royal duties, according to Palace source.

There are speculations that Prince William, heir to the throne, is preparing to wear the crown as the King is unable to fulfill his role due to health concerns.

The Prince of Wales, who has been trained in his whole life to take the destined role, will pick up the extra workload to run the affairs of the monarchy.

However, King Charles's latest health update has seemingly shattered William's hopes to take the reign earlier.

Fitzwilliams noted that although the King's condition will be "monitored by doctors", the continuation of treatment can still be seen as a "positive development".

Palace sources have confirmed that the King, who was diagnosed with cancer in February, is showing progress. However, he will maintain his treatment as a managed condition whilst continuing his public duties.

The royal commentator has suggested that the update should be viewed as "good news", noting it's "not unusual" for cancer treatment to continue for several months.

"Now, what were meant to make of it, of course, is this is good news. It's not unusual for treatment apparently to continue for some months," he told GB News.

The King, who's been admired as a workaholic, has undoubtedly shown remarkable resilience during his cancer treatment and does not seem to give up his position.