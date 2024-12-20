Princess Eugenie, Beatrice team up to save Prince Andrew

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie team up to save Prince Andrew's royal future

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have seemingly proved their loyalty to King Charles amid the Prince Andrew spy scandal.

According to royal commentator Jennie Bond the York sisters sat down with their mother Sarah Ferguson to save the royal family from further embarrassment.

In conversation with OK!, she addressed Andrew and Sarah's alleged decision to avoid joining the key royal figures for the Sandringham walkabout.

She said, "Andrew would have had to be living on another planet to be unaware of the furore surrounding his association with an alleged spy."

"Just as the year is set to end on a high for the Royal Family - with the King and Princess of Wales greeting the crowds on Christmas Day - along comes another embarrassing row involving the Duke of York," Jennie added.

The royal expert believes that the King, who is a "kind soul," must have had to put in a position to "un-invite or ban" his brother from "big family get-together."

However, Jennie claimed that "Andrew [might] sat down with Fergie, and possibly his daughters, to discuss the best solution."

The expert lauded the York family for realising that Andrew's presence at Sandringham would be an "embarrassing distraction on a day which - this year of all years - should be all about the King and Catherine."

It is important to note that Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were in attendance at King Charles' pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace.

Notably, Eugenie paid a subtle nod to Meghan Markle with her jewellery piece during an outing with the royals.

She wore a pair of earrings by Sophie Lis, known as the "Fallen Star Hoop Earrings," which are also owned by the Duchess of Sussex.