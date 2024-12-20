Travis Scott hopes to mend relationship with ex Kylie Jenner: report

Travis Scott hopes to mend old fences with ex-girlfriend Kylie Jenner: report

Kylie Jenner’s ex-partner, popular rap star Travis Scott, seemingly desired to mend a broken relationship with the makeup mogul amid her new romance with Timothée Chalamet.

According to a report by Life & Style magazine, an insider has revealed that the rapper is struggling to get The Kardashians star back in his life.

The source claimed that Travis regrets how badly he treated his former love interest, Kylie.

Furthermore, the source stated that THE SCOTTS hitmaker is not pressuring the Kylie Cosmetics founder, he just wanted her to know that he hopes to reconcile with her.

"The way Travis talks about Kylie, it’s obvious he regrets the way he treated her," the insider mentioned.

Reportedly, in September Travis liked a fan-made Instagram post that featured an old picture of him and Kylie.

At that time, the admin of the page penned a caption alongside the photo, "How much did you guys miss this couple?"

For the unversed, the former couple also shares two kids named Stormi Webster and Aire Webster.

The two began dating in 2017 and, after welcoming their son, they decided to part ways in February 2023.

However, Kylie is currently making it to the headlines due to her whirlwind romance with the Wonka star.

This report came after Kylie and Timothée recently made a joint appearance at A Complete Unknown’s premiere.

It is pertinent to mention that the two have been romantically connected since April 2022.