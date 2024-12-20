Kate and William's Christmas card 'oopsie' gets photographic fix

Prince William and Princess Kate’s Christmas card photographer, Will Warr, has broken his silence after the royal family’s festive photo underwent a swift makeover.

The talented snapper shared his thoughts on capturing the moment with a heartfelt Instagram post, calling it an "honor" to document this year's royal holiday spirit.

His message came after the couple’s initial Christmas card photo was mysteriously deleted minutes after its release.

Fans were left scratching their heads when a revamped version popped up, featuring a more zoomed-in, heartwarming shot of the family.

Warr’s statement has sparked an outpouring of support from royal admirers, who praised both his work and the lovely new look of the Wales family's card.

It seems the royals know how to keep the holiday cheer— and the edits— close to the chest!

The 2024 Christmas card from Prince William and Princess Kate took a heartwarming turn with a shot captured by photographer Will Warr at Anmer Hall, their Norfolk country retreat.

The cozy portrait—showing the Wales family basking in holiday joy—marked a shift from last year’s sleek black-and-white photo by fashion photographer Josh Shinner.

This year, the card got an extra festive touch, with animated snowflakes delicately drifting across the image, adding a winter wonderland vibe.

Set against a stunning Christmas tree backdrop, the final product exuded warmth and seasonal charm, making it the perfect royal holiday greeting.