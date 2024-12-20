Ethan Slater's former wife exposes actor in 'emotional' confession

Ethan Slater's wife opens up about his relationship with Ariana Grande in rare update

Ethan Slater’s former wife Lilly Jay is finally putting her foot down on his relationship with Ariana Grande as she lifts the lid on her devastating marriage struggles.

The Wicked star, who filed for divorce in June 2023 after five years of marriage, rekindled his romance with the Thank U, Next singer when they met on the set of the Wizard of Oz spin-off blockbuster.

However, in a shocking turn of events, Jay referred to the Boy Is Mine hitmaker as ‘not a girl’s girl’ as she refuted the claims surrounding that the two were single while they started dating.

Slater’s ex-wife didn’t hesitate to slam the singer as she held Ariana responsible for making her family ‘collateral damage.’

In a candid essay for The Cut, Jay detailed her marital struggles and the tumultuous aftermath of her public split with the actor.

She wrote, “No one gets married thinking they’ll get divorced, in the same way we don’t board a plane expecting to crash.

“But I really never thought I would get divorced. Especially not just after giving birth to my first child and especially not in the shadow of my husband’s new relationship with a celebrity.”

The psychologist, who specializes in women's mental health, expressed her longing for the 'life of invisibility' she created for herself before her life came under public scrutiny.

In addition, the mother-of-one didn’t hesitate to reveal that after she started dating her ‘high school sweetheart’ in 2012, her life was different until they were exposed to the public eye.