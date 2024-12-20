Jay-Z, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs lawsuit takes new turn: Deets inside

Tony Buzbee, the official legal representative of several accusers who accused the renowned rappers Sean "Diddy" Combs and Jay-Z, recently landed in major trouble.

As reported by People magazine, the 56-year-old lawyer has been sued by an unnamed woman who claims he infected her with a sexually transmitted disease.

The new lawsuit was initially filed by a woman identified as Jane Doe in the New York Supreme Court on Thursday, December 19, 2024.

According to mentioned details in the case, she alleges that she met Buzbee online in 2018.

After chatting for a while, they went out for dinner and attended a show in Houston, where Buzbee later booked a room for them at a five-star hotel.

Furthermore, she claimed that before getting into physical contact the lawyer did not inform her that he already had been suffering from any infection.

Later, Jane Doe fell sick and after checking up with a doctor, was diagnosed with an STD [Sexually Transmitted Disease.]

However, in response to the accusations Buzbee dubbed them a 'conspiracy' against him to tarnish his reputation publicly.

Moreover, he added that this particular case has, "No factual merit whatsoever."

These allegations came after Buzbee represented an unnamed woman who recently accused Jay-Z and Diddy of raping her back in 2000 when she was just 13 years old during MTV Music Video’s after party.