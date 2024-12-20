Finneas on stepping away from Billie Eilish’s tour: 'Its bittersweet'

Oscar-Winner Finneas steps back from Billie Eilish’s tour for solo concerts

Billie Eilish’s brother Finneas Baird O'Connell is experiencing mixed emotions as he prepares for his solo world tour, leaving his younger sister behind.

During his appearance at the Therapuss podcast, the 27-year-old singer-songwriter opened up about not joining the Lovely singer on her ongoing Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour.

"It’s been very bittersweet," he admitted, reflecting on the decision. "I only decided to do it because I knew I couldn’t be in two places at once."

Speaking with host Jane Shane, the Oscar winner explained, "I can’t do my own tours and her tour at the same time, and I don’t want to prevent her from touring as much as she wants to tour."

Given to his role of playing the electric guitar and drums, Finneas, who has been a staple on most of Billie’s headlining tours, assured fans that his absence wouldn’t take away any thing from Billie’s concerts.

"I’ve seen the show a few times, and it’s amazing. I think her show is incredible. It doesn’t suffer at all because I’m not there," he raved.

Finneas, who recently made a surprise appearance at Billie’s Los Angeles Kia Forum stop on the Hit Me Hard and Soft tour, expressed confidence that the Birds of Feather songstress will continue to deliver power-packed performances without him.