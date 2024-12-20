Kai Trump’s confusion with Elon Musk’s ‘PvP’ draws netizens attention

Kai Trump baffled by Elon Musk's PvP term

Kai Madison Trump has recently received strong reactions from netizens after she could not decode Elon Musk’s “PvP” term.

On December 17, Kai, who is the granddaughter of Donald Trump, posted a YouTube video where she read questions for a Q&A session.

Kai Trump confused with PvP term

Kai then posted a short clip from her ‘Get To Know Me Better’ video on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In the clip, Elon said, the questions on X will generate interesting responses. This is PvP game.”

Kai could not understand the last part which is why she asked someone off the camera, “What's that mean?”

“What's PvP? I don't know what that means. Do you guys know what that means?”

In her post on X, Kai said she's “still confused @elonmusk”.

The Tesla CEO however replied, “PvP means that responses on X are usually more combative and edgy than other platforms.”

Kai Trump’s clip drew attention from social media users

Interestingly, the clip garnered attention from social media users as one jokingly said, “PvP means Pickle vs Pickle. It’s a game of which restaurant has the best pickles. Hope this helps.”

Another user remarked, “You grew up competing in real-life games rather than video games without saying it.”

However, a third user explained the term, “Player vs. Player.”

Kai Trump rose to fame with her speech

Kai Trump rose to fame with her heartfelt speech at the Republican National Convention in July.

In her speech, the avid golfer showed the other side of her grandfather which “people don’t normally see”.

“He's very caring and loving. He truly wants the best for this country, and he will fight every single day to make America great again.”

Meanwhile, Kai, who has over 600 million followers on her YouTube channel, usually posts one or two videos every week.