Sarah Ferguson gives huge relief to King Charles amid Andrew troubles

Sarah Ferguson made a meaningful decision in order to provide relief to the cancer-stricken King Charles.

For the unversed, the monarch hosted a pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace for the key members of the royal family.

However, Sarah and her former husband Prince Andrew stepped back from the royal gathering after the Duke's latest spy scandal, which once again portrayed the Firm in a bad light.

In conversation with GB, royal commentator Sarah Louise Robertson lauded the Duchess of York's decision to "keep a low profile" in order to not "bring further embarrassment" to the monarch.

She shared, "Sarah Ferguson herself said, let's not make any protests, keep our heads down, let's not bring further embarrassment and cause trouble to the King and to the rest of the Royal Family."

"Given obviously what's unfolded over the last week, further embarrassment that Andrew's heaped on the King and the Royal Family, they decided that they should keep a low profile," the royal expert said.

Moreover, Sarah predicted that the 'Disgraced Duke' would not spoil the royal family's Sandringham walkabout with his presence.

She claimed, "He's going to be staying at Royal Lodge with Sarah Ferguson, and their two daughters are both spending Christmas with their in-laws."

It is important to note that Sarah recently showered praises on King Charles for being a 'kind' person.

The mother of Princess Beatrice and Eugenie told The Sunday Times, "I’ve known the King all my life and I absolutely adore him. He’s kind and makes me laugh, and I love that he still calls me Fergie."