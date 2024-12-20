King Charles plans big surprise for Prince Harry against William’s wish

King Charles set to delight his son, Prince Harry, who lives far away, on the happy occasion of Christmas.

The monarch is expected to surprise his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, by sending gifts and having a sweet conversation via Zoom call.

According to former royal butler Grant Harrold, the King will 'face time' his grandkids and make them feel included during the royal family's celebrations.

In conversation with Fabulous magazine, he said, "I'm willing to bet that there definitely will be some sort of [Zoom] communication on Christmas Day. There's no question."

The royal family's well-wisher added, "I'm not talking so much about Harry and Meghan directly, but I have no doubt the King will want to see his grandkids on Christmas Day."

"The King will send gifts. I guarantee you that something will be sent, and likewise, gifts will be sent to Grandpa or Grandmother [from the Sussexes]," Grant shared.

Moreover, he claimed that the King, who is "very much a family man," definitely wanted everyone together if he had the choice.

"Christmas is seen as a time for families to heal rifts. Even if they’re not there in person, just talking on Zoom or something can be part of that healing process," the royal expert said.

However, there were reports that Charles' eldest son and the next in line to the throne, Prince William might not want to reconcile with his brother anytime soon as he is 'hurt' by Harry and Meghan Markle's comments about his beloved wife Catherine.