'The Crown' star Vanessa Kirby gets engaged to boyfriend Paul Rabil

'The Crown' royalty Vanessa Kirby is off the market!

The Crown star Vanessa Kirby took her romance with boyfriend Paul Rabil, to the next level.

Page Six reported on Thursday, December 19 that the actress who played Princess Margaret on the hit Netflix show got engaged to the professional Lacrosse stud after two years of dating.

The newly engaged couple first sparked dating rumours in October 2022 when they were seen locking hands while strolling around New York City.

Following the swirling romance rumours, the pair made their relationship Instagram official in November 2023.

"From the very minute we first met in Des Moines, around the world and back, life is far better, more purposeful and more beautiful with you," Rabil, known as the LeBron of Lacrosse, penned the sweet note at the time with a series of adorable couple photos.

Before her relationship with Rabil, 39, the 36-year-old actress dated Callum Turner, her costar from Queen and Country.

On the work front, Kirby is slated to star as Sue Storm in the upcoming The Fantastic Four: First Steps alongside Gladiator II star Pedro Pascal.

Additionally, she has shown off her acting chops in the Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One and Pieces of a Woman.