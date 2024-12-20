Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour-themed party was a surprise from Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift on Eras Tour-themed party Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift had no idea.

The popstar was completely caught off guard when boyfriend Travis Kelce organized a surprise Eras Tour wrap party in her honor.

Swift’s close friend Ashley Avignone shared details of the event on Instagram Thursday, revealing just how unexpected the celebration was for the pop star.

“When she thought she was going to a small, quiet dinner but it was actually a giant surprise party with her friends and family, props included,” Avignone captioned a slideshow of photos from the event.

The images showcased Swift, 35, happily celebrating with friends, sharing hugs, and soaking up the fun atmosphere.

Page Six confirmed that Kelce, also 35, was the mastermind behind the memorable night.

He made sure the guest list included Swift’s closest friends and his own, with Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes joining in on the festivities. The pair even dressed up to honor the theme as “Tayvis.”

The End of Eras Tour party encouraged attendees to wear outfits inspired by Swift’s iconic Eras Tour looks from over the years.

Kelce stayed true to the theme, bringing back the sharp tuxedo he previously wore to Swift’s London concert stop in June.

Swift, however, had no idea about the party plans and arrived in a chic black Balmain dress and matching earrings instead of tour-inspired attire.

Despite the surprise, the Bejeweled singer appeared to have the time of her life, dancing alongside Kelce, friends, and family members, including his mother, Donna Kelce.

The surprise bash was a heartfelt celebration of Swift’s monumental Eras Tour, and it’s clear Kelce’s thoughtful gesture made the night unforgettable for everyone involved.