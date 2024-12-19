Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive good news about Archie, Lilibet

King Charles makes big decision for Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet

King Charles III, who's said to be desperate to see his grandchildren Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, has a surprise for Harry and Meghan's children.

The 76-year-old might be spending festive season apart from the Sussexes, but he will reportedly be in touch with them on Christmas day.

Former royal butler Grant Harrold, who worked for the monarch between 2004 and 2011, said that Charles will not only want to call the Sussexes but will also send gifts for Archie and Lilibet.

“I'm willing to bet that there definitely will be some sort of [Zoom] communication on Christmas Day. There's no question. I'm not talking so much about Harry and Meghan directly, but I have no doubt the King will want to see his grandkids on Christmas Day," Grant told Fabulous.

The former royal aide went on claiming: “The King will send gifts. I guarantee you that something will be sent, and likewise, gifts will be sent to Grandpa or Grandmother [from the Sussexes]."

He also shared his knowledge about the royal tradition, explaining: “There will be a chance to see each other—whether it’s to see them open the gifts, that's completely possible, because that's what a lot of families do. It’s not a new thing."

Grant said Christmas Day could be the perfect opportunity for Charles to speak with his son, who lives 5,400 miles away in California.

The former butler shared: “They’re not just going to put the kids in front of the camera without conversation.