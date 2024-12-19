'Batman' director Matt Reeves gives major update about sequel

'The Batman Part II' to star Collin Farrell alongside Robert Pattinson

Robert Pattinson's The Batman will be getting a sequel.

Ever since the new entry has been announced, the details about the film have been kept under wraps.

Finally, director Matt Reeves has officially shared a major news about the new installment.

Matt confirmed that the script of the film has been finalized and the filming is all set to commence in 2025.

In conversation with actress Zoe Kravitz for a Variety interview, the 58-year stated: “We’re finishing the script. We’re going to be shooting next year.”

The filmmaker further shared his working experience on the film. “The thing is that for me, I feel like it’s not a choice. I always feel like I would never do it the way I’m doing it, except that that’s the only way I know how to do it”, told Reeves.

The Batman Part II starring the Twilight actor in the lead role will be releasing in October, 2026. Meanwhile, the film will also star Collin Farrell and Kyle to reprise the roles of 'Penguin' and 'Catwoman'.