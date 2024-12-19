'Coldplay' frontman Chris Martin marks screen presence in Avicii's documentary

Swedish DJ Avicii took his own life on April 20, 2018

Chris Martin has officially marked his screen presence by featuring in late DJ Avicii’s documentary film.

The forthcoming film titled I’m Tim will showcase the journey and life struggles of the 28-year-old remixer, who passed away in 2018.

Distributed by Netflix, the film’s official trailer has been dropped giving a glimpse of what’s in store. The 1 minute 53 second snippet shows multiple artists sharing their views about the record producer’s work.

One of the renowned personalities featuring in the film included Martin, who shared his experience of listening to Avicii’s song Levels for the first time.

The Fix You singer said: “It must have been ‘Levels’ the first time I heard Avicii, and I had that feeling that I get when I really love something.”

Coldplay and Avicii, 28, have collaborated before multiple times. But one of their most notable partnerships was the rock band’s popular single A Sky Full of Stars.

The trailblazer also included a shot of Mike Einziger, who work in partnership with the Swedish DJ for latter’s hit track Wake Me Up.

Documentary film, I’m Tim is set to release on December 31. The title describes Avicii’s birth name, Tim Bergling.

Without You artist took his own life on April 20, 2018 while holidaying in Oman.