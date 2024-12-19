Princess Beatrice, Eugenie add unexpected twist to Prince Andrew's spy scandal

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have added an unexpected twist by making a shocking appearance at King Charles III’s pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace, amid ongoing royal controversies.



Beatrice, 36, attended the private gathering alongside her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, while her younger sister, Eugenie, 34, arrived accompanied by her husband of six years, Jack Brooksbank.



Their attendance at the festive lunch is notable, as reports suggest both sisters plan to spend Christmas Day with their respective in-laws this year, marking a significant departure from traditional family celebrations.

Photo credit: GB News

Meanwhile, their father, Prince Andrew, opted out of the Buckingham Palace event amidst continued scrutiny over his alleged ties to banned Chinese spy Yang Tengbo.

The Duke of York reportedly made the decision after discussions with his former wife and close confidante, Sarah, Duchess of York.



Andrew’s absence from the lunch, as well as from the upcoming Christmas festivities at Sandringham, adds further strain to his already tenuous royal standing.

The annual Buckingham Palace lunch serves as an opportunity for King Charles to host extended family members who won’t be attending the main holiday celebrations in Norfolk.

This latest development comes as Prince Andrew faces mounting public criticism following revelations in a High Court hearing about his connections with Tengbo, who has been prohibited from entering the UK.