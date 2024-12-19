Meghan Markle’s mystery project stuck? Fears rise over future release

Meghan Markle’s much-anticipated Netflix cookery and lifestyle show could be in hot water, according to industry whispers.

For nearly a year, speculation has swirled about the Duchess creating a series celebrating "the joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining, and friendship."

Yet, the project remains without a release date, leaving fans eagerly waiting for updates.

The show was expected to complement Meghan’s budding lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, which has already teased a few products, including jam and dog biscuits.

A Netflix insider reportedly told MailOnline’s Martin Robinson that Meghan’s ambitious project "may not see the light of day," casting doubt on whether her vision will ever make it to screens.

The Duchess is facing mounting pressure as her rumoured lifestyle show becomes a potential tipping point for her and Prince Harry’s streaming future.

Industry insiders suggest the project could still happen, especially if it boosts Meghan’s lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, but it’s being labeled a "make or break" moment for the Sussexes' ambitions of building a TV empire.

A source told MailOnline’s Alison Boshoff that "Netflix are exhausted," with another insider warning that after the couple’s recent Polo documentary flopped, there likely "won’t be another deal" beyond occasional one-offs.

The Polo series, which dropped earlier this month, was met with harsh criticism from both viewers and the press. Many took issue with the premise, calling polo "the playground of the rich."