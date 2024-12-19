Queen Camilla gives her beautician Royal seal of approval with warrant

Queen Camilla awards warrant to her favourite beautician.

Queen Camilla has marked a royal first by granting her personal royal warrants, honoring the talented individuals who’ve been part of her trusted beauty and fashion team for decades.

Among the prestigious recipients is beauty consultant Deborah Mitchell, who has kept the Queen glowing with bee venom facials for an impressive 18 years.

The exclusive list also includes top-tier names like hairstylist Jo Hansford, who has styled the Queen's hair for three decades, and dressmakers Anna Valentine and Fiona Clare, ensuring her wardrobe is always on point.

Adding a touch of glamour are milliner Philip Treacy, known for his fabulous hats, and couturier Roy Allen, the mastermind behind outfits worn by several senior royals.

Since 2005, when Camilla became the Duchess of Cornwall, Mitchell has traveled the globe to administer her signature treatments, including her latest favorite: collagen drops.

“The Queen was the first to try it when I made it,” Mitchell proudly shared with The Telegraph, adding that she personally handmakes the products and performs the treatments.

For Mitchell, the royal warrant is more than just an accolade; it's a game-changer, especially for boosting her business internationally.

Fashion designer Anna Valentine, who created the Queen's wedding gown, was equally delighted by the royal recognition.

“It’s a wonderful recognition for the team of 16 highly skilled artisans at the Anna Valentine atelier,” she said, thanking the Queen for her loyalty.

And let’s not forget Jo Hansford, the talented hairstylist who’s been maintaining the Queen’s locks for a glorious 30 years—truly earning her spot among these royal luminaries.