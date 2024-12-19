Billie Eilish's sparks frenzy as she breaks biggest promise

Hollywood singer Billie Eilish shocks fans with recent move

Billie Eilish, American singer and songwriter, has broken her biggest promise she made two months ago.

The 23-year-old, who earlier shared that she wont open up with anything private about her life, couldn’t resist making personal comments.

During a conversation with Vanity Fair she revealed that she had 'very good sex' recently, to the point that it fulfilled a goal she had in her mind since her teenage years.

The Lovely singer disclosed that she got the fullness in intimacy which she always wished for.

Moreover, the Grammy Award winner explained that she is satisfied with her list of resolutions, and therefore responded with a 'thumbs up' when asked about her intimate life.

She went on sharing, "I've done nothing but make friends all year and I've become really good friends with people I wasn't before and I've become friends again with people I used to be friends with."

Amid the talk, she told that this year has been a wonderful journey of building friendships.

In a time worn interview, Billie Eilish shared her New Year's resolutions, which included "making new friends" and "having great sex." It seems she has successfully and abundantly accomplished both.