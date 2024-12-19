Taylor Swift wedding party plans revealed as Travis Kelce surprises singer

Taylor Swift, who marked her 35th birthday with a private party, appears to have plans set in motion of her own.

The Eras Tour performer, who has been dating her boyfriend Travis Kelce for more than a year, received some exciting news from her best friend, Selena Gomez.

The Only Murders in the Building actress, 32, announced to the world last week that she is engaged to boyfriend Benny Blanco, 36. As the news broke, the Cruel Summer singer jumped to the comment section to declare her role as the “flower girl” in the upcoming wedding.

According to an insider, Swift had reached out privately to congratulate Gomez on her big moment.

Now it has surfaced that the two friends are closer than ever despite being in the same industry and have big plans for when they start families of their own.

“It’s safe to say that their fans could expect to see each of them in the other’s wedding party,” a source told Life & Style magazine. “They even talk about their future children playing together. Taylor and Selena will be in each other’s lives forever.”

The insider went on to add that Swift and Gomez are “not competitive” and have “been very open and honest throughout the years” over their milestones.

“Theirs is an easy friendship to maintain,” they said, adding Gomez finds a close confidante in Swift and treats her as “a big sister.”

The update comes at the heels of a big Eras Tour theme party that Kelce had planned for his girlfriend. The Kansas City tight-end “showered” the popstar “ton of gifts” and left the Chiefs’ “mandatory” Christmas party early to go be with the birthday girl, per Page Six.

While it is uncertain if Kelce popped the question to his lady love yet, but fans wait with bated breath as the romance between the two continues to bloom.