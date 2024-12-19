Alicia Silverstone reminisces reunion with son during ‘Irish Blood’ break

Alicia Silverstone shares memorable moments from her recent outing with son Bear

Alicia Silverstone is happier than ever to reunite with his son Bear amid a break from filming Irish Blood.

On Wednesday, December 18, Silverstone, 48, posted a sneak peek on her Instagram of the mother-son outing in Heidelberg as she enjoyed her break from filming Irish Blood.

“First stop... Germany!” the proud mom captioned the Instagram post. “After being away from Bear to film Irish blood in Ireland, I was beyond happy that he flew to his mama.”

“I had a break, so we made the most of it by exploring all these beautiful places in Europe,” she explained, adding, “These photos are from the time spent in Heidelberg.”

The cover photos of the carousel featured the pair posing along a statue known as the Heidelberg Bridge Monkey, dating back to the 15th century.

“It was so enchanting! I loved every moment of it,” the Clueless actress recalled before signing off.

Another snapshot shows Bear walking alone while gazing at the sights of a statue of three women.

Silverstone included pictures of the scenery, while the last photo captured her son sitting across from her as they had dinner at a restaurant.