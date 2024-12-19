Ariana Grande reacts to boyfriend Ethan Slater’s social media post

Ariana Grande on Ethan Slater's social media post

Ariana Grande couldn’t keep the love to herself when boyfriend Ethan Slater posted some snaps on social media, and gushed in the comment section.

Slater, 32, shared a series of black-and-white photos from his Schön! Magazine shoot on Instagram, where he posed stylishly in various settings.

Fans praised the Broadway star’s look, and Grande, 31, couldn’t help but chime in with admiration.

“The Buster Keaton of today!” Grande commented, referring to the iconic silent film comedian from the 1920s.

She added another comment with a heart emoji followed by three exclamation points.

In the striking photos, Slater posed against a wooden staircase, vintage crates, and a white backdrop. His outfit included a dark button-up shirt, matching pants, a plaid blazer, and a long trench coat, creating a classic, timeless look.

Grande and Slater first met on the set of Wicked, where Grande stars as Glinda and Slater plays Boq.

Their relationship was confirmed in July 2023 after both separated from their previous partners, Dalton Gomez and Lilly Jay, respectively.

During a Wicked press tour stop in Los Angeles this November, Grande shared her happiness over Slater’s growing recognition.

“He’s always adorable, and he’s so amazing in this film, he’s such an amazing person,” Grande told Entertainment Tonight.

“I’m so happy people are getting to know him. My heart is very happy.”