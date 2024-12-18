James Gunn makes major decision about 'Superman' costume for 2025 film

Superman 2025 is going to feature David Corenswet in lead role

Guardians of the Galaxy creator James Gunn has officially taken a major decision about the garment of Superman for the new film.

The signature red trunks of Superman have been a key element in the superhero’s look for a very long time. However, this major aspect was ditched for the tenure when Henry Cavill played the DC hero.

But the director has now confirmed that the attire will be returning for the forthcoming Superman film; a decision that has been made after being influenced the lead actor, David Corenswet.

While having a chat with Gizmodo, the CEO DC Studios stated: "We were trying on all these different versions, and we screen-tested with trunks and no trunks.”

“And one of the things David said is that Superman wants kids to not be afraid of him.”

Gunn further praised the new Man of Steel for putting in all efforts to make the character look realistic and impactful.

According to the Peacemaker director, "He dresses in a way that makes people unafraid of him, that shows that hope that shows that positivity. And that really clicked in for me.”

James thinks that not giving Superman’s costume some superficiality is silly ‘because he is a superhero’. “He’s the first one, brightly coloured and that’s who he is”, he added.

The 2025 action adventure also stars Nicholas Hoult, Rachel Brosnahan, Milly Alcock, and Isabela Merced.