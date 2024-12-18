Sir Elton John shares reassuring career update amid ailing health

The music legend has been open about his ailing health recently

Elton John may have retired from touring, but that doesn’t mean he’s stepping away from music.

The legendary singer promised fans that new music is on the way during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on December 12.

John, 77, has been candid about his struggles with his ailing health, including losing his eyesight, but he assured fans that his creative spark is as strong as ever.

When host Colbert asked if his “creative juices” were still flowing, the EGOT winner replied confidently, “You will be getting some more (music).”

He added, “The juices have never dried up… I always want to create things.”

Despite stepping back from the stage after his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, the Rocket Man singer revealed that he’s still dedicated to creating new tunes at his own pace. "There will be new Elton John music," he confirmed.

John’s music career spans over five decades, with 31 solo studio albums under his belt, including his 2016 release Wonderful Crazy Night. His 2021 album Regimental Sgt. Zippo, a project recorded in the late 60s, was released to the public after decades of being shelved.

While John’s tour days are behind him, he’s now focusing on his family, saying, “I want to be with my boys, and I want to be with David… I love them more than I love touring.”

Fans can get an inside look at John’s remarkable journey in the new Disney+ documentary Elton John: Never Too Late, which premiered last week on December 13.