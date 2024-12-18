Machine Gun Kelly denies affair rumours amid Megan Fox’s pregnancy

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox began dating in 2020.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox’s sudden split was allegedly not linked to her pregnancy, but instead, it was due to underlying relationship issues.

An inside source told Us Weekly, that the 34-year-old actor can be very flirtatious a lot, especially with people who directly message him.

"He’s very flirtatious, and overly so sometimes," the insider shared.

"Megan has suspected he may be sleeping with someone," they alleged, and further stated that the singer has been denying it.

They further reported that Kelly, has had a history of being easily distracted by the others.

His amorous behaviour reportedly makes Fox, who is bearing their first child, uncomfortable, the source claimed.

It was confirmed by the publication that the couple had broken up in late November, just weeks after the 38-year-old’s pregnancy announcement.

In November 2023, the actress revealed in Good Morning America's interview that she had suffered a pregnancy loss, which created more strain in her relationship with the Bad Things singer.

The ex-lovebirds first began dating in 2020, after meeting on the set of their film, Midnight in the Switchgrass.

Their romance became official after the Jennifer’s Body actress and Brian Austin, her now ex-husband, confirmed the news of their divorce.