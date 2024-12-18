Will Taylor Swift be making surprise appearance on Travis Kelce’s podcast?

Taylor Swift fans speculate that she will be a surprise guest on 'New Heights' podcast

Travis and Jason Kelce are about to host a “very special guest” on their podcast and fans believe it might be Taylor Swift.

Kelce brothers who host New Heights podcast have teased the appearance of a star guest for their upcoming episode on January 2nd.

The pop superstars’ fans are enthralled by the announcement and speculate that the special guest could be none other than the Anti-Hero hitmaker.

On the latest episode of their joint podcast, Jason teased the special guest appearance.

He said, "We've been waiting for this one for a long time. You're going to want to see it, you're going to want to see him or her."

The Philadelphia Eagles centre also added that they "finally got someone the 92%ers have been demanding."

“We’ve been waiting on this one for a long time,” Jason teased.

Following the cryptic hints, Swifties flocked to social media and expressed their hopes for the 14-time-Grammy winner’s appearance on her boyfriends’ show.

“I can’t tell if that’s a Taylor smile or not,” one social media user penned on X.

Another pointed out that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was “trying so hard to [play it] cool.”

A third chimed in, “We know who it is!”

Other fans also speculated that basketball players Caitlin Clark and LeBron James could also be the potential surprise guests.

Kelce, who often mentions his popstar girlfriend during his episodes, but decidedly did not mention her on the last episode.