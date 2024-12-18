Apple Martin breaks silence on ‘mean girl’ comments after Débutantes debut

Apple Martin took to social media to address the rumours.

Apple Martin finally addressed the comments calling her a 'mean girl.'

In a TikTok video, shared by her friend Ava Crox on December 16, the 20-year-old seemed to address the backlash she faced after the Le Bal des Débutantes Paris last month.

According to E! News and Daily Mail, Apple and her two friends were seen lip-syncing to a voice over in a now deleted post, which said, "I don’t know how anyone has a problem with us, we are such a delight."

"We are two of the funniest girls and I know us, like offline. When I tell you, there aren’t two more caring, charitable, generous, and kind," it continued.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin’s daughter was recently seen dancing with her 47-year-old father.

However, a TikTok clip from the event gained more attention.

In the video shared by the french magazine Paris Match, Apple and her fellow Débutante, Aliénor Loppin de Montmort, were spotted taking pictures.

Chris’ daughter posed confidently behind her friend, which led to the harsh comments online, labelling her as a, "Mean girl."