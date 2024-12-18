Demi Lovato, Jutes celebrate engagement anniversary: 'Can't wait to marry you'

The engaged couple is in no rush to get married

Demi Lovato and her fiancé Jutes are loving the engaged life.

On Monday, December 16, the engaged couple marked one year since Jordan “Jutes” Lutes popped the question and Lovato said “yes.” In celebration, the pair paid tributes to each other on social media, expressing their excitement for the upcoming wedding.

Jutes, 33, posted a sweet throwback from the moment he proposed to Lovato, 32, with a caption that read, “1 year of being engaged to my favorite person. I'm so lucky and can't wait to marry u baby.”

Lovato reposted the photo to her Instagram Stories, writing, “I love you infinitely and cannot wait to call you my husband!!!”

The couple’s love story began in January 2022, when they met while co-writing songs for Lovato's Holy Fvck album, including Substance. In August that same year, the pair went public with their romance.

Jutes popped the question in an intimate Los Angeles proposal on December 16, 2023, just months after Lovato described their relationship as a slow-burn friendship that blossomed into romance.

“We became friends first,” Lovato told SiriusXM in 2023. “We were friends for several months and then we decided to start dating and, well, after we told each other how we felt.”

Despite the excitement, the couple isn’t rushing to the altar. Jutes told People magazine in September, “We’re not trying to stress ourselves out... We’ll be married forever. We just want to enjoy every step.”