Spider-Man 4: Charlie Cox joining Tom Holland for Marvel’s next blockbuster?

Spider-Man 4 is now set to bring more than just another thrilling adventure for the audience as speculations are swirling that Charlie Cox, known for his role as Daredevil, be making his return.

If the ongoing news will be confirmed by the authorities, Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) fans are suggesting that it can definitely take things and superhero sequel to the very next level.

Cox, who was loved by his fans immensely for playing blind hero Matt Murdock, became one of the most favorite character because of his role in Netflix's Daredevil.

The 42-year-old star earlier appeared in Spider Man: No Way Home with unforgettable moments as he showed up as Peter Parker's lawyer where his short part left his fans thrilled.

According to recent reports by Sneider, the actor's likely return in Spider-Man 4 shows that the Super Hero Universe 'Marvel' is very serious about merging movies with its streaming shows.

However, there are not any official statement yet about Cox’s return in the movie, but fans could not hold their excitement after hearing the rumours.

The upcoming film, which is now set to explore Peter Parker’s life after No Way Home, focused on challenges which left him feeling alone as reportedly Charlie Cox's role can be the key in these all changes.