Jude Law unveils one film in career that he 'thinks was a bad move'

Jude Law says 'he was paid well for the movie, which he underestimated at the time'

Jude Law has admitted that he should not have done one of the films in his career.

He regrets doing a film of his which according to him, was extremely 'cheesy' and a 'bad move'.

While talking to GQ exclusively, the Sherlock Holmes star revealed that his film Alfie that he did in 2004 was a wrong decision and he does not feel enthusiastic about it.

In a statement, he added: “I was in a really strong position [at that time] because I’d just had another [Oscar] nomination on the back of Cold Mountain.”

“For Alfie to be the film I chose to do quite soon after that, I think was a bad move.”

Law continued saying: “I just felt it hadn’t elevated [the material] and felt a little light, a little too cheesy.”

The two-time Oscar nominee said that the film was made with a lot money and he was being paid very well for it which is something Jude underestimated at the time.

“I kicked myself that I’d done something that was leaning into the heartthrob and the charismatic lead, and it hadn’t worked”, added the Holiday star.

The romantic comedy, directed by Charles Shyer, also starred Sienna Miller, Marisa Tomei, Nia Long and Susan Sarandon.