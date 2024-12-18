Prince Harry, Meghan Markle surprise fans with special family member

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle excite their fans by introducing a special member of the Sussex clan.

For the unversed, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released their annual Holiday card on December 16, featuring multiple delightful photos.

A few pictures showcased the Montecito couple visiting different countries to promote their philanthropic work. However, a photo which bagged netizens' attention was the Sussexes family photo.

The image showcased little Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet running towards their parents alongside their rescue dog Mamma Mia.

Notably, the former working royals adopted the dog from the Beagle Freedom Project for their home in Montecito in August 2022.

At that time, the charity released a statement which reads, "Recently, we received a call from Meghan & Harry inquiring about adopting from us! Their adoption has brought such light to our mission."

The animal rights lawyer Shannon Keith told KTTV, "Mamma Mia ran to them and we had never seen her do that with anyone before."

The lawyer added, "She just knew that this was her people. Prince Harry sat on the couch, and she ran to him and put her paws on his knees. Her tail was wagging a million miles a minute."