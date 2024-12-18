Beyoncé takes the crown back from Taylor Swift with new record

Beyoncé now holds the highest number of certified titles among any other female artist

Beyoncé isn’t going to let Taylor Swift take her throne that easily.

On December 17, the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) announced that Beyoncé now holds 103 certified titles, surpassing all other female artists. The news comes just one day after Swift earned recognition for her 6x Platinum album The Tortured Poets Department — the highest certification level earned in 2024.

The RIAA celebrated Beyoncé’s achievement, with President and COO Michele Ballantyne saying in a statement, “We are so excited to recognise the incredible talent, hard work, and creative spirit reflected across diverse genres. Congratulations on this crowning milestone, Beyoncé, Parkwood Entertainment, Columbia Records — and we see you, BeyHive, streaming on repeat!”

Among Beyoncé’s latest certifications are Platinum honours for her newest album, 2024’s Cowboy Carter, while hits like Texas Hold ‘Em and 16 Carriages earned 2x Platinum and Gold, respectively. Her previous album, 2022’s Renaissance, continues to soar with 2x Platinum recognition.

Even her iconic collaborations with Jay-Z, Drunk in Love (2013) and Crazy in Love, (2003) are still breaking barriers, both now certified 8x Platinum.

Songs and albums earn RIAA Gold certifications if they sell a minimum of 500,000 units. Titles that reach 1 million units sold earn Platinum certifications, with Multi-Platinum awarded at every additional 1 million units. Diamond certifications are reserved for titles that sell 10 million copies, making these achievements a true testament to an artist’s commercial impact.