Kendall Jenner excites fans by sharing stunning photos ahead of Christmas

Kendall Jenner has recently grabbed the attention of her fans by sharing mesmerising photos from her recent holiday-themed photoshoot.

On December 17, The Kardashians star posted a series of images for a cover shoot of her holiday campaign on her Instagram account.

In the first image, Kendall was seen posing playfully while wearing the latest collection of the brand.

The second-youngest Kardashian-Jenner sibling further released a picture where she bent her knees while smiling toward the camera.

On the final slide, she shared a video of herself modelling in an eye-catching black colour dress.

The 28-year-old fashionista captioned her post, "A @calvinklein holiday."

As Kendall’s post went viral on social media, many of her fans filled the comments section with praise and admiration for the model’s recent look.

One fan penned, "We were both thinking of Calvin today."

"You look absolutely perfect," another admirer chimed in.

In September, during a conversation with Harper’s Bazaar, Kendall discussed her experience working with the brand.

The supermodel stated, "It’s such an iconic, respected brand and I really love what they do design-wise."