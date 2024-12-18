Princess Anne steps up for King Charles as Andrew gives tension to monarch

Princess Anne performed a key royal engagement as her cancer-stricken brother King Charles has been dealing with Prince Andrew spy scandal.

Buckingham Palace shared that the Princess Royal visited 29 Regiment RLC amid the ongoing spy scandal, which portrayed the royal family in a bad light.

The official Instagram account of the royal family released delightful photos of the Princess in which she was seen inspecting the work done at the military unit.

The statement alongside photos reads, "The Princess Royal has visited serving members of 29 Regiment The @RoyalLogisticCorps (RLC) at the Duke of Gloucester Barracks in South Cerney."

"29 Regiment RLC ensure that all people, kit and equipment are deployed safely and securely across all modes of transport around the globe."

"Her Royal Highness met a number of soldiers from the Regiment who have deployed across the world, and was shown the vast amount of kit and equipment ready to be sent" for help.

Notably, Princess Anne's new appearance came in the middle of tough times for the King as the 'Disgraced Duke' gave new tension to the monarch with his involvement in the spy controversy.