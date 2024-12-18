Taylor Swift makes bold move amid security concerns post Kelce mansion robbery

Taylor Swift had a splendid year with the record-breaking Eras Tour spanning across different countries.

The pop superstar earned numerous titles including most decorated artist at Billboard Music Awards and world's richest female musician in 2024.

With the year nearing its end and an ample amount of time on her hands, the Shake It Off hitmaker is keen to spend every moment with her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

The Eras Tour performer has planned to spend a few weeks in the Kansas City with the NFL star despite the recent incident of robbery at Kelce’s $6m mansion.

Unmoved by the security concerns, the Long Live crooner is going to be there by his side to support and love him as his team moves ahead for a third straight Super Bowl triumph.

The Sun reported an insider spilling beans about Swift’s upcoming schedule, “She will be going to Kansas City and staying there for some time during the next few weeks to be with Travis and show him love and support.”

The outlet further elaborated, “She wants to witness another potential championship season for the Chiefs. Travis is the one that now has the busiest schedule of the two of them.”

“But she is happy they will spend time together, having nice dinners, relaxing, and baking. Christmas will be a special holiday for both of them.”

For the unversed, Super Bowl Champion’s Leawood mansion was broken into and reportedly the incurred losses include $100,000 in jewelry, $20,000 in cash, his first ever Super Bowl jersey and a watch that has since been recovered in Rhode Island.