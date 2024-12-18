Prince Harry, Meghan issue powerful statement as royals hit with setback

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle put on a united front whereas the royal family hit with a big tragedy just a few days before Christmas.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a delightful Holiday card to extend warm greetings.

Alongside several photos of the couple from their 2024 philanthropic works, they shared a family photo, featuring their two growing-up children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The Montecito pair made it to the headlines after they dropped never-before-seen picture of their little ones.

While decoding the real meaning behind the Sussexes' move, the body language Judi James told Fabulous magazine, "The parenting and the signals of love are shown as equal here though, with both Harry and Meghan performing the proffered hug."

She added, "Surrounded by their dogs, the message seems to be one of family power, strength and balance that he might see as missing from his own childhood."

Judi stated that Harry and Meghan sent a 'powerful' message by not releasing a family photo greeting to the camera. Maintaining their privacy was a power move.

It is pertinent to mention that Harry and Meghan's holiday greetings statement came amid tough times for the royal family.

For the unversed, King Charles, Prince William, Princess Kate and other key royals reportedly finding it difficult to put a united front in Sandringham walk after the Prince Andrew spy scandal.