V’s heartbreak brings unintended backlash for Jungkook

BTS’ V announces pet’s death five days after Jungkook’s post

Jungkook’s social media activity at 'wrong timing' landed him in hot waters.

Although the BTS star has deactivated his personal Instagram account, he continues to remain active on the social media platform through his pet dog Bam’s Instagram handle.

In late November, Bam’s dad, 27, posted pictures of his furry companion celebrating the first snowfall of the season in Korea.

A couple of days later, Jungkook’s band member V announced that his pet dog, Yeontan, had passed away.

"Yeontan has embarked on a long journey to the dog stars," he wrote on his Instagram stories on December 2, according to a translation by Soompi. "I would be grateful if you could remember Yeontan and wish for his happiness even in the stars."

Weeks after the youngest member of the septet posted two pictures of Bam, a flurry of netizens blasted the idol’s comments section with hateful statements.

The critics flooded Jungkook's comments section with derogatory labels such as "Pigkook," "Fraudkook," and many others for posting pictures of his dog when his fellow band member V’s dog died.

However, Jungkook fans didn’t let the K-pop sensation be bullied for long. They supported him and added as many positive comments as possible.

"Please report the hateful comments rather than replying to them," a fan shared a strategy to deal with the backlash.

For the unversed, BTS members often share glimpses of their pets with fans, and the BTS ARMY was just as heartbroken to learn of Yeontan's passing, as they were previously overjoyed for Bam.