Nash Grier ties the knot with Taylor Giavasis after decade-long relationship

Nash Grier took to social media to celebrate his recent milestone.

Nash Grier has finally tied the knot with his long-term girlfriend Taylor Giavasis after 10-years of dating.

On December 16, the 26-year-old took to Instagram to announce the happy news.

"Romanticizing life," he captioned the carousel which featured pictures of the ceremony along with their children, five-year-old Malakai, and two-year-old Noa.

The first two photographs captured at the beautiful and intimate ceremony featured their children, who were all smiles with their parents.

In the pictures following their wedding shots, Grier reminisced, sharing adorable and heartfelt images of himself and his now-wife throughout the years.

Nash Grier and Taylor Giavasis got married in a small and intimate ceremony.

Giavasis stunned in a floor-length white gown, pairing it with a veil, while the former Vine star looked dapper in a simple yet classic white shirt and black pants.

The newlyweds, who began dating in 2015, were seen hugging their children while crouching down. The second photo captured the couple sharing a cheeky kiss.

Expressing her excitement, the You Get Me actor's wife posted her own series of photos from her big day on Instagram, writing, "To have and to hold," alongside a shot of the lovebirds sharing a sweet kiss as Giavasis held onto a colorful bouquet of flowers.