Florence Pugh 'had to wake up' after Hollywood took toll on her relationships

Florence Pugh hits pause on Hollywood hustle.

Florence Pugh has opened up about how her relentless focus on Hollywood stardom led her life to feel like it was spiraling out of control.

In an interview with The Times, the actress reflected on the sacrifices she made, particularly in her personal relationships, including her split from long-term boyfriend Zach Braff in 2022.

After wrapping her latest film, We Live in Time, Pugh had a moment of clarity, realizing that she had neglected her own life in pursuit of her career.

"I had this opportunity to look at my life away from my work, and I realized, OK, I need to wake the f*** up," she confessed.

For a decade, her focus had been solely on her career—on becoming the best actor she could be and chasing accolades. But now, Florence admits that she’s ready for change.

"I had to look away from my career, from movies, from wanting to be this kind of actor, that kind of actor," she explained.

"I want to make sure that the things I need to do—whether children, family, or change in relationships—are addressed now. I realized I need to make changes."

After ten years of non-stop work, Florence acknowledged the importance of finding a balance and making room for the personal side of life.

"It’s only ten years in that I can now go, 'Oh, I need to do a bit of my life.'"