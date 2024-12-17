Selena Gomez’s engagement ring sparks nostalgia with Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez has finally announced her 'happily ever after' with lover boy Benny Blanco, who is a music producer, on her Instagram, flaunting the breathtaking ring.

The 32-year-old singer revealed that she said 'yes' to Benny, leaving her fans and family gushing over the cute couple. Their romance, blossomed back in August, had been under the wraps until now.

The piece of stunning jewelry on Selena's finger seems to have sparked nostalgia for her earlier days with pop star Justin Bieber.

A few sources claims that the Calm Down hitmaker may have waited to share the happiest news because of her complicated history with her ex, Justin Bieber.

However, the sparkling ring raised some curiosity among people and her fans as they are now wondering if it holds any deeper meaning related to Selena's past romance with Justin.

Although, there's no such word from the Who Says singer herself on the painful Bieber days whether the ring has any connection or not, seemingly it is clear that the astonishing jewelry has already stirred up some emotions among their fans.

A source further revealed to DailyMail some insightful details heating up the already viral situation as they said: "They became engaged in August and Selena didn't want her engagement to be tied to Bieber in any way."