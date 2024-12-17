Katy Perry leaves fans speechless with incredible look

Katy Perry dazzles fans with show stopping appearance

Pop singer Katy Perry, who never fails to drop jaws, has marked a stunning appearance with her latest look.

On Monday, the 40-year-old flaunted a red sequin dress while ditching the trolls on her sudden weight loss, at iHeartRadio Q102's Jingle Ball.

Katy’s bold and daring ensemble showed off a thigh-high slit with a completely sheer midriff panel showcasing her slim figure.

The Last Friday Night vocalist glammed up her look with shimmery silver eyeshadow and a striking lip colour.

Moreover, the star highlighted her sharp cheekbones and jawline with a pink blush.

Her dark hair locks were elegantly parted down the middle, flowing down her back in loose waves.

During her appearance, Orlando Bloom's wife switched her attire into a dazzling silver mini dress, wowing the crowd with her mind-blowing performance.

In October, Katy heaped criticism after fans speculated that she has been using Hollywood's favourite weight loss drug 'Ozempic' after posting new look.

This comes after the singer threw a 40s-themed bash, where she distributed goody bags including mini-syringe emblazoned with the word OzempiKP.

On the work front, Katy Perry rose to fame with 'One of the Boys', containing her single I Kissed a Girl and follow-up single Hot n Cold.