Miley Cyrus pays it forward to Jamie Lee Curtis ahead of Disney ceremony

Miley Cyrus lends hand to Jamie Lee Curtis on The Last Showgirl

Miley Cyrus’ co-writers are detailing how Jamie Lee Curtis convinced the singer to record for The Last Showgirl as she was “deeply ensconced in her own album process.”

During an exclusive interview with IndieWire, the track’s co-writers Andrew Wyatt and Swedish pop star Lykke Li revealed that the Hannah Montana star was initially out of the film’s soundtrack.

Offering an insight into the Flower singer’s whereabouts at the time, Wyatt explained Cyrus was very much invested in her own album process while he was working on the film’s music.

He said that if it hadn't been for the film's co-star Curtis, they would have never been able to get the former Disney star on board with the film.

Wyatt, who managed to pull off a great script alongside co-writer Li just in time, told the outlet, “I thought maybe we weren’t going to get an original song after all, because we were kind of really down to the wire. The film locked on September 4, or something, and we wrote the song and finished the song in August.”

For the unversed, Curtis and Miley were both inducted as Disney legends during the grand ceremony at the Disney D23 Expo in 2024.