Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issue second ‘secret’ Christmas card

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle surprised the world on Monday as they shared a rare glimpse of their children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3, in their Christmas card 2024.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared the card through a press release sent out to select reporters and news media to publish.

Harry and Meghan, who are very protective of their children’s privacy, released six photo highlights and one of them was of the two children running to their parents. The sweet moment was captured from behind.

Reportedly, the card was issued to be used for professional purposes by the couple and their team.

It has now emerged that Harry and Meghan have a separate card for their close friends and family, which is understood to feature a different photo of the family. However, the card will strictly remain private.

The Christmas card available for the public viewing has a special message written by the couple.

“On behalf of the office of Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Archewell Productions and Archewell Foundation, we wish you a very happy holiday season and a joyful New Year.”