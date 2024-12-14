King Charles celebrates joyful event as Prince Andrew faces new setback

King Charles appeared in high spirits as he made a solo appearance at one of his royal estates to mark the beginning of festivities.

The monarch, who is set to head to Sandringham for the upcoming holiday, took part in the annual event held by his foundation as his brother Prince Andrew deals with a new crisis.

The Palace shared a delightful carousel photo of the monarch decorating a Christmas tree.

“Celebrating crafts at Christmas with His Majesty The King at @highgrovegarden,” the message read alongside the post.

“This annual event celebrates the work of The King’s Foundation to preserve traditional and heritage craft skills,” it continued. “The King met students and alumni who have benefitted from the charity’s education and training programmes, and wished them a merry Christmas.”

The King’s foundation holds the annual Crafts at Christmas’ event, which showcases painting, millinery and embroidery on its education programmes.

During the event, Charles also received a special present by the furniture students. He was presented with a box of baubles and also took a shine to the square ornaments carved from wood.

The update comes after Andrew was allegedly found to have ties with an undercover Chinese spy.

King Charles was briefed by UK intelligence over a grave security breach surrounding Andrew and the alleged Chinese operative.