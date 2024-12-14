Palace issues delightful update after Duchess Sophie takes new role

The royal family on Friday shared a delightful about the Duchess of Edinburgh as she stepped out a special engagement.

The wife of Prince Edward brought festive joy as she visited the Disability Initiative Resource Centre in Camberley, close to her Surrey home, on Thursday.

Sophie’s engagement came after she took on the mammoth task of carrying on the legacy of her late father-in-law Prince Philip, who had supported a charity catering to disabled people for over 75 years, last week.

“The Duchess of Edinburgh, Patron of Disability Initiative, enjoyed a special Christmas visit to the charity’s resource centre in Camberley,” the statement from the Palace read alongside the carousel post.

“Her Royal Highness, who has been patron of Disability Initiative since 2003, participated in various activities with clients of the charity,” it continued.

“These activities are tailored to the specific needs of adults with disabilities, aimed at enhancing overall well-being and quality of life. Some of these activities involved Christmas carolling, painting and even mince pie making!”

During the event, Sophie was keen to get into the activities. According to a report by Hello!, she even took the microphone at one point and sang along to the Christmas carols and songs.

An attendee told the outlet that Duchess Sophie has “been a regular visitor ever since” she has been made patron. She noted that Sophie’s support “genuinely” made them “as successful as [they’ve] have been.”